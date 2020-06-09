Number of suicides likely to increase amid Covid-19 crisis, expert warns

Dr. Murad Moosa Khan, Professor Emeritus, Agha Khan University has said, “It is likely that in the coming weeks and months we may see an increase in the number of suicides and self-harm acts in the country.”

Dr. Murad has been monitoring reports of suicide in Pakistan, and especially observing the present trends, he finds the present situation “very worrisome”.

COVID-19 has been associated with other suicides that drew widespread media attention, including a German state finance minister who appears to have taken his own life while worried about economic disaster, a British teenager distressed by social distancing measures, and an Italian nurse who feared spreading the virus to other people.

Researchers fear the phenomenon could become more widespread: In a commentary published last month in medical journal The Lancet Psychiatry, an international group of suicide experts advocated “urgent consideration” to prevent a rise in suicide rates, especially as COVID-19 – and its devastatating economic impact – drag on for months.

Suicides have previously increased in connection with major crises. There is evidence that deaths by suicide increased during the 1918 Spanish flu and 2003 SARS outbreak.

Although some suicide deaths during the pandemic have been associated with highly specific psychological stress – the front-line medical professionals facing grueling circumstances, for instance – the more sweeping consequences of the pandemic, including physical distancing measures, also may pose a risk to the general public.

People with and without existing psychiatric disorders may experience exacerbated symptoms because of loneliness or financial stress. Underlying behavioral contributors, like domestic violence and alcoholism, also may increase.