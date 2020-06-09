Dr Faisal presents diplomatic credentials to German president

Pakistan’s new Ambassador to Germany, Dr Muhammad Faisal, has officially taken over diplomatic responsibilities in Berlin.

The ambassador presented his letter of credence to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The ceremony was held on Monday at the official residence of German President known as Schloss Bellevue.

According to a statement, the ambassador conveyed good wishes from Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi to the German head of state.

The new Pakistani Ambassador arrived in Germany last month, but the global outbreak of the coronavirus has delayed the issuance of diplomatic credentials. Germany is Pakistan’s most important trading partner in the Eurozone, and stable Pak-German relations are vital for Pakistan’s economic development.

Earlier this year, Chancellor Merkel invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to pay an official visit to Germany during a brief meeting during the World Economic Forum in Davos.