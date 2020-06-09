KABUL: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has arrived in Afghanistan on a one-day visit and met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul.

DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed is also accompanying the Army Chief on the visit. Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq was also present at the meeting.

The Afghan peace process, border issues and bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting. The background to this meeting is the Afghan reconciliation process, which is about to enter the next phase.

The Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan has also been discussed. Iron fences and border issues on the border between the two countries have also been discussed.

Zalmai Khalilzad had also met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa a few days ago after which Pakistan had appointed Muhammad Sadiq as Special Representative for Afghanistan.