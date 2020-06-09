Daily Times

Tuesday, June 09, 2020

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tests positive for coronavirus

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 2000 lives across the country.

According to the sources, former Federal Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and her mother has tested positive for the deadly virus.

The PML-N spokesperson along with her mother have socially isolated themselves after the test reports came positive. Aurangzeb had recently met former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who is already a coronavirus patient.

On Monday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and PTIA MNA Jai Prakash, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tested positive for coronavirus, family sources told Geo News.

On Sunday, PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self-isolation.

Memon is the Sindh government’s focal person for coronavirus in Hyderabad and also attended the provincial assembly session a few days ago.

Last week, PML-N Punjab Assembly lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali from Pakpattan had tested positive for coronavirus.

 

