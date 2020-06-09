PM warns of Covid-19 peak in late July; calls for compliance of SOPs

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday warned that the country is yet to experience the peak of coronavirus cases in late July or early August, and urged upon the people to strictly abide by the precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I appeal to the nation to show seriousness in adopting SOPs, lest it puts the lives of yourself and your near ones at risk,” he said in a televised public message. He said easing of lockdown never meant the virus has faded away. “We are aware that the virus is here to stay, but we have to slow down its spread through precautions,” he said, regretting the casual attitude of the people towards the pandemic. “Our cases are expected to peak by the end of July or August, and then transmission will reduce. So, today I appeal to you, not for me, for you: Please take precautions for your loved ones, for the elderly and for those who have [other ailments],” he said. “We already know that the virus will spread, the trend that our experts have observed is that it spreads, then peaks and then the curve flattens. And the purpose behind flattening the curve is to reduce pressure on hospitals,” he went on to say. “Today, I’m here to tell you that if we follow standard operating procedures and take precautionary measures, we can manage the pandemic,” he added.

He mentioned that the government had lifted the lockdown to facilitate the general public, particularly the poor and the labourers. “However, it has some conditions attached with. Carry on with your business but also mind the SOPs,” he stressed.

The prime minister called for wearing masks as research has proved its effectiveness with fifty percent reduction in spread of the virus. He stressed that ignoring SOPs can greatly risk the lives of elderly and other people with underlying health conditions. “Please wear masks, this is very important. The world has realised that masks can prevent the spread by up to 50 per cent. Secondly, when you venture into public places, follow the guidelines that have been issued by the government,” he said.

He mentioned that even the United States with 0.1 million deaths due to coronavirus has eased lockdown as no country can prolong it in view of the inflation and poverty. He said gradual opening of routine business is aimed at slowing down of the spread of Covid-19 to avoid burden on hospitals. “When a country imposes lockdown restrictions, the spread of the virus is slowed down. But we must also realise that Pakistan is a poor country and that we had no choice but to reopen the country. The entire world has understood that lockdowns aren’t a solution,” he said. “The United States, which now has the highest number of cases and deaths, has reopened their country […] they decided to reopen their country with SOPs,” he added.

He said efforts are afoot to arrange 1,000 more beds with oxygen supply units for Intensive Care Unit across the country. Also, an application ‘Pak Nigehban’ has been introduced allowing users to see availability of beds and ventilators in real-time at various health centers across the country, he added.