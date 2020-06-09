Sh Rashid, ex-PM Abbasi test positive as nationwide tally jumps to 106,000

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients jumped to 105,909 on Monday, with 38,903 cases reported in Punjab, 39,555 in Sindh, 14,006 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,788 in Balochistan, 932 in Gilgit Baltistan, 5,329 in Islamabad and 396 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The virus has claimed at least 2,112 lives while around 34,355 coronavirus patients have recovered so far.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tested positive for coronavirus, family sources revealed on Monday. It has been learnt that Abbasi, who is on bail in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, has quarantined himself at home after contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad also tested positive for Covid-19, the ministry said on Monday. According to a statement, Sh Rashid is showing no symptoms of the virus. However, he has undergone self-isolation for two weeks, the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, PTI MNA Jai Prakash who attended the National Assembly session last week tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Prakash had his test done on Friday after which he attended a session of the National Assembly. The MNA reportedly also hosted an event in the evening which was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also tested positive for the coronavirus. In a tweet, he said, “After getting tested for corona my results came out to be ‘Positive’ for Covid-19. Many others like me going through this turbulent phase. Please ‘Be Positive’ and ‘Be Assured’.”

Renowned actress Rubina Ashraf, who contracted novel coronavirus on June 3, has been shifted to ICU after her health deteriorated. The Ishq Ki Intiha actress was facing breathing issues due to coronavirus.

The Balochistan health department Monday confirmed another four casualties due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours to bring the provincial death toll to 58. Health officials, in situational report, confirmed emergence of 272 new cases of Covid-19, taking the province’s tally to 6,788. At least 2,360 patients have recovered from the disease in the province so far.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has confirmed another 14 fatalities due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours to bring the provincial death toll to 587. Four Covid-19 patients died in Peshawar, two each in Malakand and Mansehra, and one each in Mardan, Dir Lower, Abbottabad and Haripur. As many as 519 new cases were also confirmed, taking the total cases to 14,006. At least 37 more patients recovered to take the total recoveries to 3,579. So far, 81,442 total tests have been conducted in the province.

Sindh on Monday reported 1,447 new cases of coronavirus taking the provincial total to 39,555. As many as 29 deaths were reported from across the province taking the death toll to 679. At least 8, 513 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours and 19,137 people have so far recovered from the virus. As many as 435 patients are said to be critical while 83 people are said to on ventilators in Sindh.

The coronavirus has so far claimed lives of eight policemen in Karachi, a spokesperson for the Sindh police said Monday. The spokesperson said that 465 personnel and officers of Sindh police have so far tested positive for the virus.

All offices of Punjab Food Authority have been closed after number of coronavirus infected employees rose to 35. All buildings, including headquarters, laboratories, training schools, operations, vigilance, resource and licensing centers have been closed. On the direction of DG, process of disinfection of all offices is underway.