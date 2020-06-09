Shehbaz Sharif all set to appear before NAB today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is all set to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 9 (Tuesday) in a case pertaining to assets beyond means and money laundering.

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif took this decision after consulting his legal team. NAB had summoned Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly was summoned by the NAB to appear before NAB Lahore office on June 9 with regards to the ongoing assets beyond means and money laundering inquiries against him.

He has been asked to appear before the NAB Lahore office on Tuesday at 2:00 pm. Shehbaz Sharif’s last appearance in front of the national accountability bureau came on April 22.

This is the fifth summon from NAB for Shehbaz Sharif, whereas he had only made himself available for questioning once.

Earlier on June 3, the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case against him.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi granted bail to the opposition leader after hearing initial arguments from his lawyer and a NAB counsel on his petition through which he sought pre-arrest bail.

The bench directed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs500,000 to secure the bail until June 17.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that his confused policies are falling flat in the face of scary realities.

The PML-N leader took to social-networking website and posted, “With a recent spike in the Covid-19 cases, our health system has been overwhelmed and almost on the verge of collapse with lives of doctors, nurses and paramedics at grave risk.” “Come out of this denial phase,” he advised.