Elahi visits Buzdar, discusses matters of mutual interest

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Parvez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Both agreed to run the assembly’s budget session in the best manner and concluded that the process of regular consultations will continue to further improve mutual relationships.

The chief minister paid tributes to Speaker Ch. Parvez Elahi for administering the assembly proceedings in the best of manner and banning the derogatory books. We are one for the prosperity of the people and would continue to do so in future as well, he declared. The relationship between the two parties will be further strengthened in the coming days, he added. The CM re-emphasised that PML (Q) is an ally and it will be moved along. No conspiracy of creating misunderstanding will succeed, he continued. He emphasized that the mission of public service will be completed as people demand practical steps, instead of hollow slogans. He pointed out the Punjab government has made record legislation in a short period and Punjab assembly’s legislative record is much better than other provincial assemblies. The opposition has no public welfare agenda nor any program to deal with the coronavirus, he added.

Ch. Parvez Elahi reaffirmed that they are with the PTI and would continue to stand with it. Our alliance is stronger than before and any attempt of weakening it will not succeed, he declared. We appreciate the good work done by CM Usman Buzdar and wholly support him. Unlike the past, he added the province is ruled by the golden principles of merit and good governance, instead of personal likes or dislikes. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is serving the masses. We are in the right direction and will continue to jointly serve the masses, he concluded. Moonis Elahi, MNA was also present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office about the reforms in the school education sector. Minister School Education Murad Raas, Secretary School Education Sara Aslam and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that 1227 schools have been upgraded by the incumbent Punjab government without spending any penny and the notification has also been issued. The CM told the participants that 606 girls schools and 621 boy schools will be upgraded in the province and added that 3315 surplus teachers of elementary schools will continue to serve in the upgraded schools. The 3933 additional classrooms in elementary schools will be utilized for secondary classes, he added. He assured that additional teaching staff will not be transferred anywhere and they will continue to serve in the same schools. Thus, the government has saved Rs16 billion by utilizing available resources. The CM announced that more than one lakh students will benefit from up-gradation of elementary schools to secondary level. The elementary schools, consisting of nine classrooms and six teachers, will be upgraded and the secondary schools will be upgraded to higher secondary level in the second phase, he added.

Murad Raas told that SOPs for schools are being devised. The students will be given masks. Hand washing arrangements and availability of sanitizers will also be ensured in schools, he added. Meanwhile, PEF partner schools’ 50 per cent dues, up to the month of May, have already been paid. One thousand classrooms have also been constructed in different schools in various districts. Under this project, a total of two thousand classrooms will be built. Meanwhile, a Daanish school will be soon inaugurated in Vehari district, the minister further said.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Dr Ghazala of Nishtar Hospital who died of coronavirus. She has set a worth-following example of sacrifice and those who are serving the ailing humanity are the pride of the society, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Dr Salman Ali in Services Hospital and sought a report from Secretary Specialized Healthcare within 48 hours. He directed to hold an impartial enquiry by identifying the responsible persons adding that legal action be initiated against the responsible persons for this negligence. The CM has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.