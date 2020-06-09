CCP processes and approves first paperless pre-merger application

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has processed and approved the first paperless pre-merger application, successfully using its Online Merger and Acquisition Application Filing System. In the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak, the CCP has introduced online systems as part of its efforts to improve services and deliver on its core mandate to stakeholders. The online systems that went live during the last week of May 2020, will enable its users to go online and complete and submit merger applications; file complaints; request for advisory opinions; participate in the hearings using video-conferencing; and make submissions in respect of matters being handled by CCP. Although the online systems are up and running, stakeholders can still avail the CCP’s services offline. For instance, parties to a merger can still file hard copies of their merger applications. However, the CCP has urged parties to make use of the Online Merger and Acquisition Application Filing System going forward.