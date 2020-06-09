OCAC statement on petrol availability

On behalf of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) & Refineries operating in Pakistan, Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) would like to inform that current stocks of Petrol (Motor Gasoline) are continuously being replenished by OMCs from supplies being made available through local Refinery’s production & regular arrival of vessels carrying imported Petrol at the two ports namely; Karachi Port Trust (KPT) & Fauji Oil Terminal Company (FOTCO) at Port Qasim Authority (PQA). It may be noted that in the month of June, a total quantity of around 850,000 Metric Tonne (MT) of petrol is being supplied from the production of local Refineries & Imports to the Distribution & Retail Network of the Country. The current sales of petrol in the Country are exceptionally high (50 % growth) due to easing of COVID-19 lockdown in past few weeks (causing depletion of stocks) & low price of the product.