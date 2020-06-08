Wrapping up an ugly war

This time US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s arrival in Pakistan, and meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, signaled that the Afghan peace process has finally come to its final few chapters. So perhaps this is a good time to understand just how and why this so called war against terrorism turned into one of the longest and ugliest wars of modern history. Back in 2001, what seems long ago now, just after the 9/11 attacks Washington initiated this war to hunt down Osama bin Laden and his al Qaeda hordes in sheltering in Afghanistan. The Taliban only became the target because of their refusal to expel Osama and his militia. Nobody seems to remember now but Mullah Omer, the head of the Afghan emirate at the time, promised to release Osama if the US presented compelling evidence; which never came, only the bombs did.

But why did the war keep going on even years after al Qaeda were flushed out of the country and Osama had been killed, that too in Pakistan? How did breaking down doors in poor Afghan villages, arresting the men and harassing the women, serve the fight against terrorism in the world? Could it be that just such measures alienated the very people that the Americans allegedly went into Afghanistan to liberate, and gave the Taliban insurgency the kiss of life it needed? For the US and allies have been losing land, not to mention hearts and minds, ever since the spring of 2006. In all these years the fighting also spilled over into Pakistan, just as far too many people had warned when the Americans forced this war upon the region. Pakistan, too, lost close to a hundred thousand lives to it and only got things back under control after a prolonged and thorough military action.

Yet for all their gains the Taliban would never have come back to Kabul. Even if they had kept taking land, there was still enough will in the international community to keep the capital from falling. Ironically, the American desperation to get out before the next presidential election there later this year has now catapulted the Taliban not just back to Kabul, but also the centre of government. Now there must be a power-sharing deal between the government, which is already effectively broken, and the Taliban, who are more united than ever in this long story. The Americans will no doubt celebrate ending this long war as something of a success, but they will never answer one very important question. What did the mightiest army the world has ever seen really achieve by waging war, and not winning, in one of the most impoverished countries in the world? *