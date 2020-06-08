Supreme Court’s anger

The Supreme Court has, quite rightly, withdrawn its earlier decision to open markets and shopping malls in light of the rapidly rising number of new coronavirus cases. Even if the reopening was ordered just for Eid shopping it is now clear that allowing so many people to be out in the open only spread the virus that much faster. But revoking the decision and letting the government devise its own policy hardly seems sure to get any different results, since the ruling party was already pushing to relax the lockdown. That is why the court’s other observation was so important; that the federal government has not moved with the urgency that the emergency has required. Why is it, the court asked, that the government has not drafted any legislation on the matter? While provincial governments have indeed taken the path of necessary legislation, nothing of the sort has come from the federal government. And how is it, the court also wondered, that policy is formulated through executive orders when it should be formed under a law?

Since this is a truly global problem, perhaps the government can look elsewhere to learn from some success cases. New Zealand, for example, just successfully treated its last positive case. And the number-one factor behind such containment was the hard lockdown implemented at the right time; right at the beginning. True, such measures tend to hurt lower income groups, but what do they stand to gain at the end of the day when things must eventually be shut down because the virus has spread so much? Also, an international study has found that a good three million or so lives have so far been saved worldwide because of timely lockdowns.

Pakistan had the initial advantage of registering far fewer cases as well as deaths than most other countries. Alas, we missed to opportunity to contain the virus at that point, and now the only policy the government seems to have is asking citizens to take care of themselves. If, as the Supreme Court has said, relevant laws were made and subsequent public awareness campaigns initiated, the situation could well have been quite different. The PTI government must realise that its core business must still be done in the House. So far it has banked on its own understanding of the crisis, which differs sometimes quite substantially with how some opposition parties think, and forced its decisions through without any consultation at all. Hopefully the Supreme Court will not need to remind the government of its basic responsibilities again. *