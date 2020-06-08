Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for COVID-19

Actor, director and comedian Vasay Chaudhry has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani writer shared the sad news with his fans and followers.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus and self-quarantining,” he wrote.

He shared that he has no symptoms and has quarantined himself at home. Meanwhile, his family has tested negative for Covid-19.

“I have already notified people I have come in contact with recently to get themselves tested and self-isolate, if need be,” he added.

Earlier, celebs requested for prayers for veteran actor Rubina Ashraf’s swift recovery after she was shifted to ICU as she battles the coronavirus.

Sakina Samo and Abrar-ul-Haq have also contracted the virus.

Here’s sending prayers for the speedy recovery of these celebrities.