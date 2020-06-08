Sonu Sood stands with women

Over the past month, Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly, sending over 20,000 migrant workers back home as part of his Ghar Bhejo initiative.

Even as he continues to arrange transport for those stranded in Mumbai, the actor has decided to tackle another pressing problem amid the pandemic – domestic violence. With cases of domestic abuse witnessing a spike, Sood has teamed up with Hothur Foundation to launch the campaign, Victory over Violence. The initiative encourages women to narrate their stories of abuse, which will then be shared by Sood on social media, thus creating awareness about the issue.

Kulsum Shadab Wahab, executive director of the foundation, explains that even as the country grapples with the larger problem of the virus, it is important to not turn a blind eye to one of the unfortunate fallouts of the lockdown. Glad that the actor has come on board to highlight the issue, she says, “Sonu’s efforts towards sending migrants home is commendable. When he talks about domestic abuse, the message will reach many people and those in need of help will benefit.”

Sood believes it is imperative to reach out to women who are confined to their homes with abusive partners. “The foundation is doing a great job in these tough times, and I want to support them as much as I can,” says the actor, who is also providing support to daily wagers through the organisation.