Bangladesh police turn to yoga to boost health during pandemic

Sitting cross-legged on mats in a courtyard, dozens of Bangladesh policemen breathed in and out in sync as they took part in mass yoga sessions organised to boost their health during the coronavirus pandemic. Police officers played a key role in enforcing a lockdown in the country of 168 million people before it was lifted at the end of May. But the virus has also infected more than 6,000 officers throughout Bangladesh, with 19 dying of COVID-19. In the capital Dhaka, at least 1,850 policemen got the disease and 10 died, according to government figures. “They are playing a vital role staying on the streets to maintain law and order,” said Rajon Kumar Saha, a spokesman for Dhaka police’s diplomatic security division, which initiated the yoga sessions on Sunday. “It was important to keep them stress-free during duty,” he told AFP.