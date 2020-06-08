Five year old rape victim’s family seeks second medical exam

RAWALPINDI: The five-and-a-half-year-old victim’s family has raised doubts on medical reports of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, which had rejected the assertion that she was sexually assaulted. They have demanded that the child is examined once again.

According to the statement of the family victim was allegedly raped in the basement of a house located on Church Road on May 28 within the remits of the Saddar police station.

Grandfather of the victim said that the police also registered a case under sections of rape.

However, they were left shocked when the medical reports refuted previous assertions of rape.

The victim’s family expressed dissatisfaction over the report and demanded to conduct another medical examination of the victim.