80-year-old man tied to hospital bed over non-payment of dues

SHAJAPUR: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, an elderly man was found tied to a bed at a hospital in Shajapur over non-payment of the hospital bill, prompting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to assure justice to the victim and his family.

Aged 80, Laxmi Narayan had travelled from Rajgarh district, 38 kilometres away from Shajapur area for medical treatment.

During the treatment, the family had paid Rs6,000 (Dh291.64), followed by another Rs5,000. However, at the time of discharge, the hospital asked the kin to pay Rs11,270 more.

Narayan’s family, however, failed to bring the remaining amount and urged the hospital administration to discharge him. Instead, the hospital administration tied the elderly man to a bed and refused to discharge him, demanding to settle down the final bill.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took note of the incident and said that strict actions will be taken against the culprits, while the hospital has also started a probe in the matter.

Chouhan took to Twitter and said (in Hindi), “A case of cruelty with a senior citizen in a hospital in Shajapur has come to notice. The culprits will not be spared, strict action will be taken.”