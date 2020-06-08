Liberty Attack: One of our players wished for a blast and then it happened: Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara has once again called the bus driver a hero, recalling the attack on the team’s bus in Lahore.

Recalling the incident on March 3, 2009, Kumar Sangakkara said, “We were on our way to the stadium by bus as usual. The players were chatting with each other while travelling.”

In a recent interview, Sangakkara revealed that a fast bowler inside the bus was saying, “The wicket is too flat, I may have a stress fracture.”

“The player was saying during the gossip that I wish Let there be a bomb blast and let us return home.”

Sangakkara revealed that 20 seconds had passed since the player uttered that when suddenly the sounds of gunfire started coming.

“We thought someone was setting off fireworks, so one of the players shouted, “Lie down, the attackers are hitting the bus.”

“Unfortunately, all of our security personnel were killed. It was a very painful operation. The attackers tried to hit our driver several times. He escaped many times. He was our real hero. We survived only because he was alive and he brought us out of there alive.” he added.

The Sri Lankan team was on their way to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for a Test match with Pakistan in 2009 when terrorists from the Taliban and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) fired indiscriminately at their bus. The attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff.

Sangakkara, who was part of that team, visited back to the city almost 11 years after when he led the MCC in three T20 matches and a 50-over game.

“I don’t think I need any flashbacks, because I remember that day and those moments so very clearly,” he said earlier.

“It’s not something I relive or wallow in. But it’s an experience you should never forget, because it gives you perspective in terms of life and sport, and you learn a lot about your own values and characters, and those of others.