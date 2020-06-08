Imran Khan wanted to have sex with Cynthia Ritchie: Ali Saleem reveals

Ali Saleem aka Begum Nawazish Ali has revealed that the current Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had also offered sex to Cynthia Ritchie in 2016.

Ali Saleem, aka Begum Nawazish Ali, jumped into the sand pit and revealed that the American adventurist Cynthia Dawn Ritchie was once very close to him and had even shared a room with him in the past.

Cynthia, an American woman living in Pakistan, has now levelled allegations against other senior leaders of the party after making allegations against the PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.

Ali Saleem revealed that Cynthia had never talked to him about being raped by Rehman Malik.

“If she was close enough with me to discuss Imran Khan’s offer to have sex, she could also have talked about the rape she had gone through at the hands of former interior minister. But she didn’t,” said Ali.

This makes Ritchie’s outburst all the more questionable and curious.

After Ritchie’s accusations, the PPP leader’s spokesman issued a statement calling her allegations “baseless, shameful, and inappropriate”.

She had also accused former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and former Minister for Health Makhdoom Shahabuddin of manhandling her. She said that Gilani had manhandled her while he was staying at the President House.

Gilani, however, denounced her loathsome claims, saying that the blogger had accused Benazir Bhutto of getting women raped by her guards, and Gilani’s sons had decided to move the court against her.