Israel slammed for deporting worshipers from Al-Aqsa

Palestine has slammed Israel for issuing deportation orders for Palestinian worshipers from the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, the third-holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The latest order was issued by Israeli authorities against the grand preacher of the Al-Aqsa mosque Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, banning him to enter the holy site for four months.

“Once again, Israel is bent on demonstrating its contempt for freedom of worship and religions, as demonstrably clear in its increased violations of the Palestinian people’s freedom of worship, especially in occupied Jerusalem,” said Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee member, Hanan Ashrawi as saying on Sunday.

Ashrawi accused Israel of taking “concerted and systematic efforts to execute its land grab plans accompanied by actions aimed at muting Palestinian voices, erasing Palestinian presence and stoking the fires of sectarian discord”.