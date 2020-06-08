Investigation board of PK-8303 crash returned Pakistan along with evidence

Usman Ghani, the head of the investigation board has returned Pakistan from Paris along with evidence of the crashed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane PK-8303 in Karachi.

According to the sources, the French experts probing into causes of the PIA’s Airbus 320 crash in Karachi have handed over the black box of the aircraft after decoding it to the head of investigation board, Air Commodore Usman Ghani.

Moreover, the experts of PIA, Civil Aviation Authority and technical experts will make another attempt to pull out the remaining parts of the ill-fated aircraft present in a dilapidated residential building in Karachi’s Model Colony.

The damaged double story building will be given technical support before taking out the landing gear and engine in order to void a complete collapse. Heavy machinery and crane have reached to the crash site for the completion of the task, He added