Man murdered father to get govt job on compassionate basis

A man allegedly killed his father, Mahabir Sai, in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district to get his government job on compassionate grounds, police said on Tuesday. The deceased worked at a government health centre. “Our probe found Sai was about to retire this week. We zeroed in on his younger son Jeevan who confessed he had killed his father,” an officer said.

The murder plot was exposed after police officials arrested the victim’s 2 sons for investigation which disclosed the unemployed Polytechnique diploma holder throttled his father, a pump operator of SCCL at their house in Kothur village of Dharmaram mandal in Peddapalli district on May 26.

Indian media reported that Tirupati’s younger brother, 19-year-old Rakesh who is an ITI student, and her mother Tara were also aware of the plan, however, they were not directly involved in the killing.

In order to execute the plan for getting the job on compassionate basis, the man brutally killed Narsaiah by covering the mouth and nose of his father with a towel and throttled him to death in the bed