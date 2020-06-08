No Palestinian state under annexation plan: Netanyahu

Israel will not approve the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of its annexation plan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said the annexation plan for the West Bank will be implemented within a few weeks.

“The annexation plan will not include the establishment of a Palestinian state, and the government will definitely not approve it,” Netanyahu said.

He added that the mapping process for the annexation has not been completed yet.

Israel is expected to annex parts of the occupied West Bank under a plan agreed to by Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White party.

Notably, the Palestinians want an independent state in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war.

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a peace plan that includes Israel keeping its settlements and the Palestinians establishing a state under stringent conditions.

Palestinians have rejected the proposal and voiced outrage against Israel’s proposed annexation.

Warning of possible violence and diplomatic repercussions, some European and Arab states, together with the United Nations, have urged Israel not to annex its settlements, regarded by many countries as illegal.