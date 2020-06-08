Sharjil Memon, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi test positive for COVID-19

Former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has affected more than 100,000 people across the country. In a tweet on Monday, Sharjeel Memon wrote that he had sent his samples to two labs. A result he received on Saturday was positive but one he received on Sunday, from the Aga Khan University Hospital, was negative.I am thankful to all friends for your prayers and messages. I have given my samples for covid tests in two different labs. Yesterday’s result was positive and today’s result from Aga khan is negative. After few days I will go for another test. Inshallah Allah will help all of us.— sharjeel inam memon (@sharjeelinam) June 7, 2020According to Memon, he will get tested again in a few days. He also thanked people for their prayers and messages. Notably, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tested positive for coronavirus.PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that former prime minister has tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined himself at his residence. Abbasi becomes the lastest high-profile individual who has contracted the coronavirus. Earlier, former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan now has passed 100,000 mark and currently stands at 103,671 after the detection of 4,728 new infections in the last 24 hours.