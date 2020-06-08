US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa today.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) took to Twitter and informed that General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS today. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue / Afghan Reconciliation… (1/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 7, 2020

…Process and Pakistan – Afghanistan border management were discussed. Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 7, 2020

Both sides shared steps taken in this regards and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals, According to ISPR.

Earlier on May 17, Zalmay Khalilzad had announced the agreement between President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and his political opponent Dr Abdullah Abdullah to form an inclusive government in the country.

Khalilzad had said: “After a protracted period, Pres Ghani & Dr Abdullah have agreed to form an inclusive government in which Dr Abdullah will be the peace process lead. The outline for this compromise has been in place for 10 weeks. We welcome the compromise and wish the new government success.”