New Zealand lifts lockdown after eliminating coronavirus

New Zealand will lift all lockdown restrictions as the country declared that there were no longer any active cases remaining.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that the country will move to its lowest alert level by midnight after which all restrictions within the country will be lifted and only borders will remain closed.

Public and private events, retail, hospitality, public transport, and domestic travel will all be allowed without any restrictions. As per reports, New Zealand has no active COVID-19 cases after the country’s final patient was given the all-clear and released from isolation.

New Zealand currently has no active coronavirus cases, and no positive cases reported in the past 17 days. There has been no one receiving treatment in hospital for Covid-19 for the past 12 days and it has been 40 days since the last case of community transmission.

“This freedom from restrictions relies though heavily on the ongoing role that our border controls will play in keeping the virus out … The virus will be in our world for some time to come,” Ardern said at a press conference Monday.

The announcement came as the global number of confirmed coronavirus infections surpassed 7 million on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally, with more than 402,000 people killed. New Zealand has had 1,504 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.