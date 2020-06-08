The Barcelona filming location for Villanelle’s flat in season three of ‘Killing Eve’

Killing Eve’s fictional assassin Villanelle has a killer flat in season three of the hit show – and the real-life Barcelona apartment used as the filming location is available to rent through Airbnb. A wonderfully lavish place to lurk post-lockdown, with interiors to die for.The Art Nouveau property is listed on Airbnb as ‘Our house: Architects’ flat’, but its actual name is Casa Ramos and it’s located in the Gracia area.The apartment available for rent sits within a family home, with some scenes for Killing Eve filmed in the former’s bathroom and hall, and others in the latter’s eye-catching rooms. But the family home isn’t off-limits – the host offers tours of the whole property.He says: ‘Go deep into Art Nouveau architecture with this visit to my family’s home, Casa Ramos, a Catalan Modernist gem, where I live. ‘Steeped in history, every exposed surface is abundant in Art Nouveau details, original tiles, stained glass windows, and spectacular Arabesque features.’The listing for the rentable apartment, meanwhile, says: ‘Unusual, very spacious “Art Nouveau” flat with reception hall, studio, dining, living-room, gallery, two bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom. An architectural experience in the Modernista Barcelona of 1906.’It adds: ‘Gracia is one of the trendy areas in Barcelona where there are many designer shops, supermarkets, restaurants, bars and cinemas.’The season three finale of Killing Eve aired on Sunday night – and a fourth season has been confirmed.