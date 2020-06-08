The Deep — voyage of nightmares and memories

In a horror novel, the setting of the story counts as much as the events that unfold. A real-life backdrop makes the events that much more ‘real’. In her new book The Deep, Alma Katsu sets her creepy ghost story on board the most famous nautical voyage of all time: the ill-fated first trip of the Titanic. In interviews and podcasts, Katsu has spoken of an interesting historical fact that became the seed of this novel: that the Titanic was one of three new ships of the same pattern, the so-called ‘Olympic Class’, and another of those ships, the Britannic, also sank a few years after the Titanic’s demise. And there was at least one passenger who was on both of these ships! Katsu takes this core fact and spins a story of hauntings, possession, and folk spirits around it.