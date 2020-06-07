The fourth season of Money Heist ended with a cliffhanger which saw The Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) with a gun pointed at his head by Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) while Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) entered the Bank of Spain to help the gang with their heist. Fans are desperate to find out what will happen next and bosses have been teasing the fifth instalment since late 2019.

The news was confirmed by Pina, who told Deadline on May 13 how season five was coming but he couldn’t reveal any more details. He said he could not confirm any further details about the series because “Netflix will put a bomb in my house.”

Money Heist Season 5 is expected to release on next April. The sixth installment will also air the same year .