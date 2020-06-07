The fourth season of Money Heist ended with a cliffhanger which saw The Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) with a gun pointed at his head by Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) while Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) entered the Bank of Spain to help the gang with their heist. Fans are desperate to find out what will happen next and bosses have been teasing the fifth instalment since late 2019. The news was confirmed by Pina, who told Deadline on May 13 how season five was coming but he couldn’t reveal any more details. He said he could not confirm any further details about the series because “Netflix will put a bomb in my house.”Money Heist Season 5 is expected to release on next April. The sixth installment will also air the same year .Director Jesús Colmenar told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardiathat “there is going to be a fifth [part]”. Fans waited just under nine months between seasons three and four of Money Heist. If season five were to follow the same pattern, we might have been back at the bank by the end of 2020.But on March 15, Netflix paused production on all its original series for two weeks due to the ongoing world situation, and has yet to announce whether there is a plan to lift the pause. When “La Casa de Papel” first debuted on the Spanish channel Antena 3, it was a modest ratings hit. However, viewership began to slip as the story progressed. Behind the scenes, creatives wondered if the waning interest was due to commercial breaks or the week-long wait between episodes. To put it another way, the narrative flow was being inhibited by the constraints and demands of prime-time network TV.Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, it has been strictly ordered to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. All productions and releases have been put on hold or delayed for the next few months. If a similar situation continues, production of Season give won’t be happening until everything is resumed back to normalcy.