PPP vows to resist Pakistan Steel workers retrenchment: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has vowed to resist retrenchment of Pakistan Steel employees, expressing its solidarity with the workers, on Sunday.

“Not only will the PPP condemn any attempt to sack the 9,500 steel mills workers but we will practically stand with them to oppose this move,” said Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani during a press conference.

“We will resist this. We will stand with these workers and neither will we leave them helpless nor will we let them be fired,” he added.

Earlier, After the Economic Coordination Council’s (ECC) decision to fire over 9,350 employees at Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), the hopes and prayers for the resurrection of the country’s once top steel-producing unit have been dashed.

Now an uncertain future awaits PSM’s 9,356 workers and their families as the ECC in its meeting on Wednesday approved retrenchment of all the employees and announced Rs20 billion (Dh445.440 million) compensation package for the sacked staff. The ECC decision is however subject to the Federal Cabinet’s endorsement.