PM’s promise to go after sugar mafia: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise, to go after those who patronized and benefited sugar mafia by fleecing public at large, would soon be fulfilled.

In a tweet, the minister said a very important meeting on the issue would be held today in Banigala, to be followed by a press conference.

Pm Imran khan promise,to go after those who patronised & benefited sugar mafia by fleecing public at large, soon to be fulfilled . A very important meeting to be held today in Banigala followed by a press conference. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) June 7, 2020

The Sugar Inquiry Commission report had laid bare some startling revelations about how the price of sugar is fixed, how exports of the commodity are faked to avail rebates on sales taxes, and how billions of rupees are overcharged by sugar mills owners.

