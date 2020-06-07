PTI govt to finalise budget 2020-21 on Monday, APCC proposes Rs1.3tr development plan

ISLAMABAD: PTI government is expected to finalise budget 2020-21 tomorrow on Monday as experts predicted more focus and allocation for the health sector and the decision to ban indirect subsidies, in accordance with the IMF’s demands.

Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) on Thursday proposes Rs1.3tr development plan. National development outlay of Rs1,319 billion for next budget 2020-21 and recommended to National Economic Council (NEC) for launching Rs100 billion special programme to combat COVID-19 with cost sharing of 50:50 both by Centre and provinces.

However, in an official statement, the Ministry of Planning said under the special programme for improving the quality of life of common people, Rs100 billion had been proposed. “The total proposed outlay of the PSDP (Public Sector Development Programme) 2020-21 is Rs630 billion,” said the planning ministry. But this Rs100 billion is not officially part of the PSDP until the finance ministry increases the budget allocation and the prime minister approves it.

In the fourth bid, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recommended US$7.2 billion Mainline-I (ML-1) project to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) for further approval, announced the Ministry of Planning.

A part of the Ministry of Planning, the CDWP is responsible for the scrutiny and approval of the development projects. The prime minister has authorized the CDWP to approve development schemes costing up to Rs. 10,000 million.