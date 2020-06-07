Young motorcyclist shot dead during mugging attempt

A young motorcyclist was shot dead by armed persons when an unidentified armed person snatched a motorcycle from him and he put up resistance on the Link Road near village Raza Mohammad Rind in Mehar taluka.

Young person, Murtaza Janweri was on its way to his village Mevo Khan Janweri from Mehar when he reached at village , Raza Mohammad Rind, three unknown armed persons shot dead him and escaped.

His dead body was brought at taluka hospital Mehar and after autopsy, it was handed over to relatives by Mehar police.

DSP Abdul Khaliq Mehar said that police was conducting raids to arrest robbers and killers of young person Murtaza Janwaeri.

Accident:

A sub inspector of Dadu police was killed and three others injured seriously in a road accident on Indus highway at Khudabad near Dadu town.

Name of deceased was known as Zamir Hussain Jatoi. Injured were admitted at civil hospital Dadu. Dead body of the deceased was handed over to relatives.

Civil Surgeon of civil hospital Dadu, Dr Hameed Meerani said that the health condition of injured person was serious.

DSP Dadu Mohammad Omer said that both damaged cars were impounded and investigation was started.

Real brothers killed.

Two real brothers were killed in armed clash between two groups of Talpur tribe over matrimonial dispute at village Pakka Channa some 20 kilometers away from Sehwan city.

Guns and rifles were used freely in armed clash. Names of deceased were known as, Nissar Talpur and Akram Talpur.

DSP Sehwan, Bashir Ahmed Khunharo said that clash happened due to matrimonial dispute which caused deaths of two brothers. He said that dead bodies were handed over to the relatives.