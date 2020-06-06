Haadi Uppal’s new song ‘Te Quiero’ featuring Aima makes its way into people’s hearts

The man of many talents Haadi Uppal makes his debut single with “Te Quiero” featuring the phenomenal songstress Aima Baig.

Having previously sang covers and the song Madhaniyan for the movie Chhalawa, Haadi has quickly built a growing fan base for himself. His latest song has wormed its way into people’s hearts within no time.

Written by Shakeel Sohail the song also has catchy Spanish lyrics like “Te Quiero” and “Te extraño” followed by the English translation of the two, I love you and I miss you. Composed & produced by Shiraz Uppal, the song is encased with a cheerful aura of romantic harmonies inducing loveable emotions of longing and adoration.

The US born singer Haadi Uppal has created sentiments through his song that depict a heart overflowing with affection. The lyrics captivate you as they resonate him forgetting about all else to walk with his beloved. The song revolves around a girl and a boy madly in love reminiscing about the tender affectionate moments they spent together while they look forward to seeing each other again. It is a refreshing breath of air that shows how young love can make you giddy yet impatient at the same time.

The music video features extraordinary dreamlike visuals where the love-struck duo is shown going about their regular day stumbling upon moments of nostalgia in the process. Haadi, while going through a book finds a Polaroid picture of the two and is pushed into a blissful memory of the duo playing blind man’s buff by the pool. He is then seen snapping a photo of another Polaroid and sending it to Aima Baig. These cute moments spent together add to the element of realistic love that everyone longs to feel one day.

Aima is also shown dressed in a denim dungaree and a floral scarf headband working on an art project. As soon as Aima receives the text message, she is immediately reminded of a fond memory of the two in the same spot where she currently is seen seated. The photo of Haadi goofing around while Aima paints beside him feeds into a visual recollection of the memory. The song then leads into its final chorus where the couple is seen dressed in refined outfits moving to a carefully choreographed dance sequence closing with a romantically iconic spin and dip.

The song features everything from a moving melody and remarkable vocals to a wondrously spellbinding music video, and appears to have made a lasting impact on the listeners already.

“Te Quiero” is pleasant to the ears and elevates a sense of love and cordial affection within the listeners. The song is being recognized as one of the most beautiful love songs of the year so far and well deservingly so. We absolutely cannot wait to see what Haadi Uppal has in store for us in the future also.