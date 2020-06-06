Bilal Ashraf creating awareness about COVID-19 through Befiker Lounge

The world has changed drastically in the last few months. Along with other countries of the world, Pakistan has also felt this change strongly. Few months ago, no one could imagine that in Pakistan people would prefer to remain in their houses and avoid visits to their friends and families or even avoid going to work. As outdoor activities are suspended, and even celebrities are staying at home, people are searching for activities to keep themselves busy. Superstar of Pakistan’s cinema and television industry, Bilal Ashraf has teamed up with Jubilee Life Insurance and credit goes to them for coming up with an interesting activity; which will bring great benefit to numerous people around the country.

Jubilee Life Insurance has launched Befiker Lounge, an online show where Bilal talks to renowned people from various walks of life.

In the first episode of ‘Befiker Lounge,’ health and fitness coach, Mantahaa Tareen who is also a pioneer of Zumba in Pakistan was invited to discuss about the psychological and physical well-being of people in this time of crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mantahaa Tareen is also the health & wellness ambassador of Jubilee Life Insurance.

Mantahaa, in conversation with Bilal, highlighted that people facing any mental illness tend to avoid visiting psychiatrists because of the stigma attached with it. She elaborated that anxiety and depression occur when someone is feeling low for which people need to find an activity that uplifts their mood. She elaborated on how we have become machines and are not giving enough time to our families or ourselves. As we are forced to stay at home for this long period of time, it is time to reinvent our personality and find those things that give us happiness. We need to counter negativity with positive energy.

A lot of time, happiness is just around us but we ignore it unknowingly. Just lying down with someone or talking your heart out can give you immense joy. She quoted an example of one of her clients who in this lockdown period realized that lying down with her mother gives her unprecedented happiness. Mantahaa believes that many of us sweep our problems under the carpet and it is not an advisable practice. She advised all listeners to follow a set schedule during this lockdown period; start the day with a good workout and as a result you will not feel lethargic throughout the day.

Speaking about health and wellness, she said that this is the best time to discipline ourselves. We should train our mind and body and consume food that provides the necessary nutrients for our body. One’s immunity plays a key factor towards fighting the Covid-19 thus the use of yogurts, walnuts, oats, lemonades and mints are some of the items that are good for health and help in strengthening our immunity. Mantahaa also mentioned the importance of adequate exposure to indirect sunlight to boost immunity. These days it’s quite hot so in order to prevent heat strokes, it is best to sit near a window at 8:00 AM or 5:30 – 6:00 PM as heat is not intense in these times as compared to other times of the day. Hydration is also very important.

Bilal Ashraf while talking about Befiker Lounge initiative said “In recent times, I am glad to see an influx in people who have begun to give importance to personal fitness and well-being. In these testing times, it is essential for us to incorporate a healthy activity in our daily routine and spread awareness about it for the benefit of others.”

The writer is a freelance journalist. He can be reached at kzk1972@gmail.com and Tweets at @KhurramZiaKhan