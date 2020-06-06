Mauro Rosero — the humourist who makes you dream

This is the philosophy of Mauro Rosero, a creator of digital content of the Colombian capital, that is characterised by having a personality that makes it stand out from the crowd; it is characterized by being very jaunty, fun and optimistic.

This Colombian is a young entrepreneur who every day does his best to build his future while doing what he loves and fulfils his greatest desire, sharing his joy and good humour with those who need it. This goal inspires him, and to achieve it, he has worked hard, obtaining innumerable likes.

Mauro, when you create your content, let your unique imagination fly freely without any limitations, he expresses his creativity in a spontaneous and natural way; This is what makes followers connect with him and enjoy his work. In the same way this influencer seeks multiple strategies to make his digital content in a more inclusive way every day when interacting with his followers.

This is how this creative designer takes advantage of his ingenuity so that his followers enjoy and feel cool with him. Undoubtedly, Mauro has an audiovisual project with very clear ideas, so his dedication to humour has made him grow as a professional, while helping others find fun in everyday life by addressing super trendy topics as well as “Tips for meet people on Instagram “or” Will the perfect man exist? “.

He is a creative designer, an actor with extensive knowledge in marketing, creativity, advertising, and although everything has not always been rosy, he has had to go through very painful moments, moments that have marked his life and at a young age he has the talent to take Benefit from those bad experiences, he is an inveterate dreamer and that transmits to his followers.

That is his plan, to give a smile to those who need it most, because nobody but Mauro knows that grey days are part of life and it is important to take the best of them and that they are impulse to overcome us by taking each fall as a springboard. You never know when someone needs that impulse so that their day is not entirely dark that is why Mauro is pleased to influence people healthily through its content full of humour and joy.