Would you buy these Uniqlo kurtas for $59.90?

Uniqlo, a Japanese casual wear brand, recently launched The Kurta 2020 Spring/Summer Collection in the US starting at $39.90.

They teamed up with Indian designer Rina Singh to celebrate the everyday wardrobe of women from all over India. The idea was to “infuse modern simplicity with a traditional aesthetic”.

According to the clothing brand’s website, the latest collection is based on Singh’s richly coloured hand-painted botanical motif. “The collection is a tribute to pre-eminent Hungarian-Indian painter, Amrita Sher-Gil, one of the greatest avant-garde artists of the 20th century and a pioneer of modern Indian art. It embodies the LifeWear concept of simple and high-quality clothing that makes life better for all.”

There are 16 items in this collection. They range from $39.90 to $59.90 and can be accessorised with cotton stoles for $14.90

This is the second time the designer has teamed up with the Japanese brand. Last year Uniqlo and Singh launched a similar collection in India.

In an interview with Vogue India last year, Singh said that the kurtas were priced between INR 1,290 to 3,990. The collection was full of tunics, dresses, pants and stoles “in shades inspired by the Indian spice route”.

Apart from India, the collection was also available in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines as part of Uniqlo’s autumn/winter offering. Despite the fact that the brand has a South Asian designer on board, it does take one back to Urban Outfitters’ Ajrak bikini, Forever21’s Ajrak inspired dresses and Paul Smith’s Peshawari chappals.