Twitter removes Trump campaign’s video over George Floyd

Twitter has removed a video shared by promotional team of United States President Donald Trump in tribute to George Floyd, a black American man killed by police last week.

In a video shared on Donald Trump’s official Twitter account which was less than 4 minutes, a tribute was given to George Floyd.

However, Twitter removed the video shared by the US President’s advertising team and stated that the said video was removed after a copyright complaint.

Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram removed posts by official Trump campaign accounts that included videos narrated by Trump discussing Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The narration is played over a series of photographs and videos that appear to have been taken during recent protests around the country over Floyd’s killing.

The move by the companies follows a parallel action by Twitter, which on Thursday morning disabled the same video included in a pair of tweets by @TeamTrump and @TrumpWarRoom 2020 campaign accounts, also citing an unspecified complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The company left up the tweets but placed an overlay on the videos that reads, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Trump’s campaign blasted Twitter’s decision in a tweet Thursday, accusing the company of censorship. “Twitter and @Jack are censoring this uplifting and unifying message from President Trump after the #GeorgeFloyd tragedy,” the campaign tweeted from the @TeamTrump account. The campaign’s tweeted barb included a link to a version of the video posted on Google-owned YouTube.