Another photo of Nawaz Sharif surfaces on social media

Another photo of former PM Nawaz Sharif has taken social media on storm in which he can be seen walking on a street in London.

The latest photo shows the PML-N leader taking a stroll with his son Hussain Nawaz in Hyde Park. As per sources, doctors have recommended Nawaz take an hour-long walk every day.

In January, Nawaz Sharif along with his party worker was spotted having tea in a cafe in London, where he has been staying since November 2019 medical terms.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry demanded an inquiry against Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports after his picture where he is seen sitting at a roadside cafe in London got leaked.

Notably, preparations to bring former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from London are being done as the accountability court has issued his arrest warrant in Tosha Khana reference case.

Judge Syed Asghar Ali of Islamabad Accountability Court No. 1 heard the case. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the court that the summons had been complied with at Nawaz Sharif’s residence, but the guard posted at Nawaz Sharif’s house, Abdul Majeed, refused to accept the summons.

The court yesterday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif while granting Asif Zardari’s request for exemption from one day’s attendance.