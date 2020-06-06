More than 14 staff members contract COVID-19 in NA, Senate

At least 15 more staffers of the National Assembly (NA) and Senate have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the National Institute of Health Islamabad report, more than 15 staff members of the National Assembly detected with COVID-19 within three days.

The health officials had conducted 110 screening tests of employees yesterday and 45 workers detected with the virus including the staffers working at the office of Senate’s deputy chairman, the report said.

Notably, the number of Parliament House staffers affected by the COVID-19 had gone up to 16 after 11 more employees tested positive for the COVID-19 on June 3.

According to the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Center, the country recorded 68 deaths during the last 24 hours. A total of 1838 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 so far.