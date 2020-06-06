COVID-19 pandemic is far from over: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged to take every precaution against the coronavirus, as the global pandemic is far from over.

“It’s not over until there’s no virus anywhere in the world,” WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris told a virtual news briefing in Geneva. “So, all the things we have been saying (still) apply.,” he added.

According to the WHO spokesperson, the best precaution is being able to stay one metre away from each other, being able to wash your hands, being able to ensure that you don’t touch your mouth, nose, and eyes.

“We have certainly seen a lot of passion this week, we have seen people who have felt the need to be out and express their feelings, but we ask them to remember: still protect yourself and others, the coronavirus is all around, protect yourselves and others while expressing yourselves,” he added.

The WHO chief also expressed concerns that some of the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as closing borders, has resulted in the shortages of vaccines and treatments for other diseases, and routine immunization services for diseases such as the flu are being scaled back or shut down. The coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease.

He urged worldwide solidarity to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. He said that if people are not united, the virus will exploit divisions between individuals and continue to create havoc, leading to more loss of life. He said every life is precious.