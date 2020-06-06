Ex-PM Gilani denies allegations by Cynthia

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani has denied all allegations against him by US blogger Cynthia Ritchie who has accused senior members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of rape and sexual assault.

Speaking to an international media outlet, Gilani said that Cynthia Ritchie had levelled baseless allegations against party leader Benazir Bhutto and has made serious accusations against him.

“The real issue is that she (Cythia) used slanderous language against Benazir Bhutto. My son, who is a member of Punjab Assembly, had filed a defamation case against her for the baseless allegations,” he said.

Gilani said that he had recently met Cynthia Ritchie a few months ago and not known her before. He said he met Cynthia for the first and only time at a reception hosted at the residence of a diplomat which he attended with former ambassador Jalil Abbasi Jillani and several other notable people.

Cynthia Ritchie, who now resides in Pakistan, made the startling accusations against senior members of the PPP and alleged that former interior minister Rehman Malik raped and sexually assaulted her in 2011.

In a video posted on social media, Cynthia Ritchie claimed that she was raped by Rehman Malik in 2011 while he was serving as interior minister.

She accused two other PPP leaders, Yousuf Raza Gilani and former health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin of manhandling her on a separate occasion.

She added that she would share details with investigative journalists and that she has already shared the story with people she trusts including a member of the US embassy in case of any untoward incident.