India, China military top brass to hold talks today in bid to resolve standoff at LAC

India and China military top brass will hold talks on Saturday in a bid to resolve the standoff and de-escalate forces in eastern Ladakh region along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh is scheduled to hold the Lieutenant General-level talks with Maj Gen Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The talks have been reportedly requested by India and will be held in Moldo in China opposite Chushul in Ladakh sector.

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane is confident enough that the standoff would be resolved at military-level talks.

A day ahead of the talks, India and China held diplomatic talks and agreed to handle their “differences” through peaceful discussions while respecting each other”s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations, and not allow them to become disputes. The talks through video conference were held between Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the External Affairs Ministry Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao.

Reports have claimed that India will demand the removal of all permanent and temporary structures set up by the Chinese Army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India will demand that China maintain the situation as it was before this standoff and also remove all permanent and temporary structures put up by them, sources said. The delegation will deliberate on three major standoff positions: Hot Spring, Pangong lake at Finger 4 and the Galwan Valley region, sources said.