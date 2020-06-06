Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs chairs 4th meeting on Blue Economy

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi chaired the 4th meeting on Blue Economy held in Islamabad in pursuance of the Prime Minister’s directions to gain the maximum advantage of the Blue Economy resources in a sustainable fashion.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed, Vice Admiral Amjad Aziz Niazi Chief of Staff (Ops), Rear Admiral Fawad Amin additional secretary Ministry of Defense, Maj Gen. Akif Iqbal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defense Production, Nadir Mumtaz Warraich Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs and representatives of various ministries.

The meeting was a continuation of the consultative process that has been taking place since Ali Haider Zaidi took the oath for consolidating the various functions of Maritime Affairs currently falling under different ministries and divisions. The process will also result in giving recommendations addressing the gaps in the Rules of Business. The final recommendations will be presented to the cabinet for approval.

Moreover, Federal Minister reiterated the significance of a consolidated approach regarding all the functions scattered within the other ministries so that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs should be able to work with full potential.