Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, June 06, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Fiji declares itself coronavirus free

Web Desk

Fiji announced it was coronavirus free Friday after the island nation’s last known infected patient was given the all-clear, continuing the Pacific’s record of success against the virus.

Fiji has expressed interest in joining a quarantine-free travel 'bubble' with Australia and New Zealand, which provide for many of the tropical island's tourists.

There was panic among Fiji’s 930,000 population when the first COVID-19 case was reported in mid-March, but strict isolation measures and border controls kept a lid on infections, which peaked at 18 confirmed cases.

There was panic among Fiji’s 930,000 population when the first coronavirus case was announced in mid-March, but strict isolation measures and border controls kept a lid on infections, which peaked at 18 confirmed cases.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama attributed the country’s virus-free status to “answered prayers, hard work, and affirmation of science”.

 

Submit a Comment