Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years against city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday. Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa. Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal. Other potential dates in the first three fixtures when Liverpool could clinch the title are June 24, when they host Crystal Palace, and July 2, when they face Manchester City. The venues for Liverpool’s games against Everton and City are yet to be confirmed. Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20. Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea. City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley. All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.Premier League fixtures:Wednesday June 17 1700 Aston Villa v Sheffield United1915 Manchester City v Arsenal Friday June 191700 Norwich City v Southampton1915 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester UnitedSaturday June 201130 Watford v Leicester City1400 Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal1630 West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers1845 Bournemouth v Crystal PalaceSunday June 211300 Newcastle United v Sheffield United1515 Aston Villa v Chelsea1800 Everton v LiverpoolMonday June 221900 Manchester City v BurnleyTuesday June 231700 Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion1915 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham UnitedWednesday June 241700 Manchester United v Sheffield United1700 Newcastle United v Aston Villa1700 Norwich City v Everton1700 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth1915 Liverpool v Crystal PalaceThursday June 251700 Burnley v Watford1700 Southampton v Arsenal1915 Chelsea v Manchester CitySaturday June 271130 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton WanderersSunday June 281530 Watford v SouthamptonMonday June 291900 Crystal Palace v BurnleyTuesday June 301915 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester UnitedWednesday July 11700 Arsenal v Norwich City1700 Bournemouth v Newcastle United1700 Everton v Leicester City1915 West Ham United v ChelseaThursday July 21700 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur1915 Manchester City v Liverpool.