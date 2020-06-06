Daily Times

Saturday, June 06, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Women’s 400m world champion Naser provisionally suspended by AIU

Agencies

Women's 400 metres world champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain has been handed a provisional suspension for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Naser won gold at the World Championships in Doha last year with a time of 48.14 seconds, the third fastest time in history. "The AIU has provisionally suspended Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain for whereabouts failures, a violation of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU said in a statement.

