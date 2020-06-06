People will be punished for not following SOPs: governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar has said that people who are not implementing coronavirus SOPs will be strictly punished. In all areas, where people are not following Corona SOPs, will undergo strict lockdown in coming days. We will not let America and Germany like situation to happen in Pakistan. There is no possibility of neglecting coronavirus, even for a single second, due to impending coronavirus crisis in Pakistan. We all will have to play a role in fighting covid-19 in Pakistan. I am requesting again and again people to follow coronavirus and also to stay at home and follow all government precautionary measures in letter and spirit. We will not let families of Corona virus martyrs alone in their difficult time. Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar was addressing media at Governor House Lahore on Friday while receiving 100000 KG flour donation from Mohammad Rafiq of Zee Garden Faisalabad. Governor Punjab said that Corona virus is increasing day by day in Pakistan. Mortality rate in Pakistan is also increasing and it is highest in South Asia. Our Corona virus cases have surpassed China in numbers. We have only single option which is strictly implementing coronavirus SOPs and we will have no other option than to re-impose lockdown if Corona virus cases surge continues in Pakistan. We can’t allow horrific scenario like USA and Germany to happen in Pakistan.