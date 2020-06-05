Doctor allegedly rapes woman at Governor House Lahore

LAHORE: Police arrested government doctor and taken into custody for allegedly raping a woman at a dispensary located inside the Punjab Governor House, local media reported.

According to the reports, woman had come to the medical facility for checkup when the on-duty doctor raped her.

While talking to the media, DSP Naveed Akmal had confirmed the incident but added that investigation is underway as matter has become suspicious after some statements.

After recieving call on 15 from the victim Police reached the Governor House after receiving the complaint and took both doctor and women into custody for interrogatin.

FIR has been registered on the complaint of a girl.