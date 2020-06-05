Highest paid male athletes 2020

Tennis star Roger Federer even outshines football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Forbes ranking of the highest paid athletes in 2020. Only two women make it into the top 100.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become football’s first billionaire ahead of Lionel Messi – with his Barcelona rival to follow suit next year.

Juventus and Portugal forward Ronaldo, 35, is only the third athlete to hit the mark while still playing, following Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 35-year-old, who was named the highest-paid footballer on the planet in 2020, according to Forbes, is also the highest-earning athlete in lockdown after making nearly £1.9 million through Instagram alone.

Overall, Ronaldo is only the third athlete to hit the billion-dollar mark, with Tiger Woods being the first (having done so in 2009) and Floyd Mayweather the second (in 2017).

Ronaldo, who is popularly known as Cr7, earned Sh11 billion ($105 million) before taxes and fees in the past year, making him the first footballer in the history of the game to earn $1 billion.

Messi has been awarded both FIFA’s Player of the Year and the European Golden Shoe for top scorer on the continent a record six times.His current Barcelona contract is through 2020-21 and pays him over $80 million annually. He also has a lifelong deal with AdidHis 438 goals, including 36 hat tricks for Barcelona, is a club and La Liga record.